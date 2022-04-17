Guimaraes wants to be a Newcastle 'legend' after scoring 95th minute winner vs Leicester

Bruno Guimaraes says he hopes to become a Newcastle United "legend" after the Brazilian sealed a dramatic comeback victory for the Magpies against Leicester City in the Premier League.

The playmaker cancelled out Ademola Lookman's opener just beyond the half-hour mark, but it was his diving header deep into injury time in the second half that claimed a crucial win for Eddie Howe's men on Tyneside against the Foxes.

It marked Guimaraes' first goals on home soil since joining Newcaste mid-season from Lyon, and now the Selecao international has admitted that he has dreams of creating a lasting legacy for himself in the north east.

What did Guimaraes say after his match-winner?

"I don't have words," Guimaraes told Newcastle's NUTV channel at full-time. "It was incredible [to] score my first goal here. The win was incredible. I'm feeling good. I need to speak my thanks to the fans, because the energy was incredible today.

"I am very happy over here. We have settled in really well. I always wanted to play in the Premier League - it's been a dream of mine, so playing for Newcastle has been very pleasurable.

"I want to be a legend here. It's special for me. I don't have words."

The bigger picture

Guimaraes' last-gasp act isn't just a personal milestone for him since his arrival at St James' Park but a major boost to his side's hopes of survival in the Premier League.

Under Howe, and bolstered by a big-spending January transfer window, the Magpies have embarked upon an impressive turnaround in form which has lifted them from the thick of a relegation battle to a 12-point cushion on the bottom three with six games left to play.

Though they remain technically not yet clear of the drop, Newcastle will be able breathe easier with another crucial three points under their belt, and can likely look towards another season in the top flight next term.

