Gueye equals his best goalscoring tally in PSG's win over Manchester City

Senegal international Idrissa Gueye has equalled his best goalscoring tally in a single season after he scored in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League game.

The midfielder opened the scoring for the Parisians before Lionel Messi guaranteed the win for the Ligue 1 giants at Parc des Princes.

With just eight minutes into the encounter, Gueye smashed the ball into the top corner of Ederson Moraes’ goal after Neymar’s mishit fell to him in the box.

With that, the 32-year now boasts four goals for Mauricio Pochettino’s men in six appearances in all competitions this season, one more than he managed in his first two seasons for the nine-time French champions (three in 78 matches).

That number also equalled his best tally in a single campaign since moving to Europe from Senegal’s Diambars FC de Saly.

The last time he scored that much in a season was during his spell at Lille in the 2014-15 campaign. All the goals came in the French top-flight as Rene Girard's men that paraded Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria), Pape Souare (Senegal), Adama Traore (Mali) and Kevin Koubemba (Congo) finished eighth.

Gueye’s effort against Pep Guardiola’s side also saw him become PSG’s joint-highest goalscorer so far alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ander Herrera.

Named man-of-the-match for his inspiring display against the Premier League side, the former Everton and Aston Villa star was substituted for Danilo Pereira in the 90th minute.

His compatriot Abdou Diallo was an unused substitute while Morocco international Achraf Hakimi saw every minute of action.

On the other side, City had Riyad Mahrez on parade from start to finish but the Algeria international could do little in rescuing the Etihad Stadium giants.

"I think it was an incredible victory. I'm very happy for our fans because this is Paris Saint Germain's very first win against Manchester City,” Pochettino told the club website.

“We worked as a team. I think we still need to improve because we need time to improve. But things went well, and we are really happy. Of course, players deserve all the credit.”

PSG host RB Leipzig in their next fixture while Manchester City are guests of Club Brugge.