Guardiola: You can have a very good season without winning trophies

The Spaniard thinks it's wrong to send the message that clubs can only be happy if they are winning titles

Pep Guardiola has said the success of clubs should not be determined solely by trophies, as he acknowledged "cannot win all of the time".

City appear likely to relinquish their Premier League title this season, having fallen 14 points behind runaway leaders ahead of Saturday's clash with second-placed .

While Guardiola's men could yet win the , and , the Catalan believes too much criticism comes the way of teams who do not pick up prizes despite enjoying strong campaigns.

Asked if it is possible for a "very good team to have a very good season without winning silverware, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "Of course."

"[Did] Liverpool [have] a bad season in the Premier League last season? They were fantastic," added the City manager, in reference to Jurgen Klopp's side finishing second with 97 points.

"It's a disastrous message for the young people ... that you have to be happy just if you win. That is a big, big mistake, because it means [for] the other 19 teams it is a disaster and that is not true.

"What's important is what you do and what you tried. I say now and I said when we won titles, I want to win. We are here, everyone, to win. But sometimes life is not always happy, it is not always easy, it is not always winning. The media and the people expect that and [also expect that] everything is just perfect.

"In a career for any football player or manager, you lose more than you win. So we cannot win all of the time. We cannot be good all the time."

Having amassed 98 points in the 2018-19 season, winning the title by a single point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Reds, City have been uncharacteristically below-par in the Premier League this season.

Guardiola's men have already lost four times in the league, as many as they did all season last time out, suffering defeat to , , Liverpool and .

City do have a Champions League last-16 meeting with to look forward to, while they also have an FA Cup third-round tie to take in against Port Vale and a Carabao Cup semi-final against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United.