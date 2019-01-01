Guardiola salutes 'toughest title of my career' as Man City pip Liverpool to Premier League crown

The Catalan has previously tasted success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich and admits the 2018-19 campaign has presented his biggest test to date

Pep Guardiola considers ’s Premier League triumph to be the “toughest title” he has won in a trophy-laden coaching career.

The Catalan coach saw his side waltz to the top-flight crown in 2017-18, picking up 100 points and recording a century of goals along the way.

City’s standards only dipped to 98 points this term, but they were pushed all the way by a side that finished just one point off the pace.

Both challengers ended the season with stunning winning runs, with neither putting a foot wrong despite operating under intense pressure.

Guardiola was quick to pay tribute to his side and that of Jurgen Klopp, with the former and boss admitting that he has never had to work so hard for success.

He told Sky Sports: “We have to say congratulations to Liverpool and thank you so much, they pushed us to increase our standards.

“It's incredible, 98 points, to go back-to-back. We made the standard higher last season and Liverpool helped us.

“To win this title we had to win 14 [league games] in a row. We couldn't lose one point.

“It's the toughest title we have won in all my career, by far.”

Guardiola added on a final day that saw City have to come from behind to beat 4-1, while Liverpool eased past 2-0 at Anfield: “We knew we had to win, simple as that.

“We didn't think about Liverpool. We just think about our game.

“Just focus on our game, don't think about Liverpool.”

City have everyone buying into that way of thinking, with the Blues avoiding any distractions.

They are now in a position to complete an unprecedented domestic treble.

With and Premier League crowns successfully defended, Guardiola’s side will be gracing the final against on Saturday.

Among those looking forward to chasing down more medals is Raheem Sterling, with the international revelling in his leading role at an ambitious club.

“I'm just delighted, this is exactly what I came to the club for, to win trophies and be in these moments,” he said of City’s title triumph.

“The manager here, his mentality is the best. It's always about winning. It's the way he sets us up. I'm happy to be here learning and winning.

Article continues below

“As a manager, he's got multiple players in each position challenging each other. No one is comfortable here but everyone is ready to take their chance - like Riyad [Mahrez] today. He's not played much recently but I knew he was going to score today.

“It's been a lovely season after a difficult World Cup. Hopefully I can go one better next year.”

Sterling has international honours to chase down this year, as England prepare for the Nations League finals in June, but European Championship glory will be the aim in 2020.