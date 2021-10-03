Guardiola responds to reported Anfield spitting incident with Liverpool fan

The Man City boss said a supporter's alleged confrontation with his backroom staff didn't represent all Reds spectators

Pep Guardiola expects Liverpool will sort matters after a reported spitting incident between a Reds fan and his Manchester City staff, adding that he knows the Anfield crowd is "greater than this person".

The alleged event involving a member of the champions' backroom team and a supporter is said to have unfurled during celebrations for Phil Foden's equaliser in the 2-2 draw between Premier League rivals on Sunday.

City are believed to have officially lodged a complaint with their opponents over the incident and speaking afterwards, Guardiola stated that he did not feel it the event was representative of Jurgen Klopp's side.

What has been said?

"I'm pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures for this guy," Guardiola stated in his post-match press conference when asked on the matter.

"Liverpool is greater than this person. Liverpool in its history helps to make sport better. Always, there are people that will do that.

"I am sure they will investigate it. Like when they smashed up our bus. It's always a pleasure coming to Anfield."

Liverpool have not immediately issued a response to the allegations.

The bigger picture

City earned a share of the spoils after fighting back twice to earn level terms with their hosts, with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne supplying the finishes after goals for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

It means that the champions head into the international break third in the table, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference but behind leaders Chelsea and Liverpool themselves.

They will restart their campaign in a fortnight when they welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium.

