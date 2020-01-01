Guardiola confirms Sane will leave Man City after rejecting contract offer

The Germany winger is in the final year of his contract and Bayern Munich are keen to sign the 24-year-old

Leroy Sane has told that he will not sign a new contract with the Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The international is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, with champions leading the chase for the 24-year-old.

Guardiola confirmed that the club have made several offers to the winger but he has no interest in signing a new deal with the club.

More teams

Sane will leave for the Allianz Arena this summer if the two clubs can agree a fee, although City maintain he will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

"Leroy has said he doesn't want to extend the contract," Guardiola said ahead of Monday night's clash with .

"It means he wants to leave. It's going to happen this summer or at the end of his contract. The club have offered him two or three times and he rejected so he's going to play for another club.

"Leroy rejected to extend the contact and everybody knows that. If at the end of this season we agree between the two clubs he is going to leave, if not he is going to stay another year."

Sane was at the centre of a transfer saga between the clubs last summer that was expected to rumble on until deadline day, only for the winger to suffer a serious knee injury in the Community Shield in August.

Bayern decided against a move in January, with Sane still recovering from the setback that has seen him miss the whole season so far, though he was edging closer to an on-field return when the Premier League was shut down by the Covid-19 outbreak.

He was an unused sub for the Premier League return against , although Guardiola says he remains in his plans for the rest of this season.

Sane joined City in August 2016 from in a deal worth €52 million (£37m/$46m) and the City boss admitted he is saddened that he wants to leave.

"I'm so disappointed," he added. "We want him. He's a young player with incredible potential and incredible quality and that's difficult to find all around the world.

Article continues below

"We tried before the injury, we tried before the surgery and after that, but he rejected and he has other ambitions. I understand. We want players who want to play for this club.

"We respect him, he's an incredibly nice guy. We love him, I love him so much. He's so well- educated, has a nice family. It's just he decides he wants another adventure for his career."

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is out of contract at the end of the month and the City boss confirmed he will sign a short extension to stay with the club for longer.