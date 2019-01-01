GTBank: Nigeria's greatest moments

Goal in partnership with GTBank has come up with three of the greatest moments by the Super Eagles in the African continental competition

have been one of the powerhouses of African football for years now, and their dominance at the continental stage has been nothing short of brilliance.

Goal in partnership with GTBank has put together three moments, in no particular order, that will live forever in the hearts of Nigerian fans everywhere.

1994

Our first pick goes to Emmanuel Amuneke's brace which helped the Super Eagles clinch their second continental title back in 1994.

Amuneke's goals didn't come in the early stages of the tournament but at the final hurdle when Nigeria was within touching distance of claiming the title.

The two goals were special in the sense that Nigeria was trailing fellow finalists Zambia on the day.

Coming from a goal down to win a continental final is something special, and for Nigeria, this was one of the greatest moments in the history of the national team simply because they faced a Zambian team that had the likes of Kalusha Bwalya in their squad.

2002

Our second moment goes to when the Super Eagles rallied from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against at the 2000 continental games.

Cameroon netted two first-half goals before Chukwu Ndukwe pulled one back for the Super Eagles on the stroke of half-time.

With momentum on their side at the start of the second half, Nigeria levelled matters through Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha to force the game into extra time and eventually penalties where Cameroon was eventually crowned African champions.

Despite the penalty shoot-out loss, the Super Eagles gave a good account of themselves in front of their home fans in Lagos and played their hearts out in that memorable continental showpiece final.

2013

Lastly, the 2013 continental games will forever be cherished by many Super Eagles fans.

Coached by the late Stephen Keshi, Nigeria upset the odds to win the tournament.

The Super Eagles were written off after winning just one of their three group stage matches and finishing second in their group, but it was in the knockout stages where they really showed their true colours, beating the likes of Cote d'Ivoire and Mali on their way to the final.

Sunday Mba's 40th-minute strike proved the difference as the Nigerians claimed their third continental title with Keshi joining an exclusive club of legends who won the trophy as captain and coach for his country.

This article is brought to you by GTBank.