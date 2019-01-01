GTBank: Nigeria's greatest goals

Goal in partnership with GTBank had to dig deep into the archives to choose the three best goals ever scored by the Super Eagles

is blessed with so much talent, and while some players didn't get the recognition they deserved, their goals will forever feature in the minds of many.

Goal in partnership with GTBank had to dig deep into the archives to choose the three best goals ever scored by the Super Eagles since 2000.

Jay-Jay Okocha

The first goal to make the cut is the one scored by Jay-Jay Okocha at the 2000 continental showpiece against .

Nigeria scored on either side of the half to force a 2-2 draw in Africa's elite competition final against the Indomitable Lions.

With the Super Eagles trailing Cameroon 2-1 at the start of the second half, Okocha's moment of brilliance saw the hosts claw back in style.

Okocha did well to bring a defensive clearance under control outside the box before unleashing a fierce left-footed shot which gave goalkeeper Alioum Boukar no chance. This goal remains one of the best the Super Eagles have scored in any continental competition to date.

Emmanuel Emenike

Emenike also gets the recognition for his free-kick goal against Cote d'Ivoire at the 2013 continental games.

While the Super Eagles had some good free-kick takers in the past, including Okocha, Emenike raised his hand in .

The burly striker fired in a free-kick from outside the box and into the back of the net as Nigeria beat Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 in a quarter-final match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The strike gave the Cote d'Ivoire goalkeeper no chance as it swerved past his hands on its way to the net.

Sunday Mba

Our final goal goes to Sunday Mba for his only strike of the game as Nigeria clinched their third continental title at Soccer City Stadium.

Mba lobbed the ball over a few Burkina Faso defenders before poking the ball into the bottom corner.

The goal was special in the sense that the Burkinabe had their best defenders available and they were expected to give the Super Eagles a good run for their money.

However, Mba's technique coupled with an eye for goal were enough to breach the Burkina Faso defence.

Content brought to you by GTBank.