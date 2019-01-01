GTBank Moment of the Match - Nigeria v Guinea

The Super Eagles have booked their spot in the knockout round with a game to spare. We highlight the GTBank Moment of the Match for you

past what was arguably their most difficult test in the group stage of Africa's foremost football competition with flying colours on Wednesday afternoon.

The Super Eagles beat Guinea 1-0 in their second group fixture at the Alexandria Stadium in .

Our moment of the match made the difference in the tie, as Kenneth Omeruo rose up highest to convert Moses Simon's corner kick into the back of the net.

It was in the 73rd minute of the match and Omeruo's header was excellently timed to the left-hand corner of the goal, giving Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone no chance.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, in our special animation here:

This is brought to you by GTBank.