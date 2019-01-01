GTBank Moment of the Match - Nigeria v Cameroon

Alexandria Stadium witnessed what was arguably the best match of the tournament, so there were many great choices for the GTBank Moment of the Match

knocked out in a thrilling encounter in the Round of 16 of Africa's premier competition on Saturday evening.

Both Cameroon and the Super Eagles came from behind to lead the game at different stages, but Nigeria had the final say to reach the quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory.

Odion Ighalo was Nigeria's hero with two goals and he was also involved in our moment of the match, which came in the 66th minute.

After pouncing on a poor Cameroon pass, the Nigerian midfield fed the ball to Ighalo, who produced a wonderful nutmeg which neatly found Alexi Iwobi in the box.

The player side-footed the ball past Cameroon keeper Andre Onana to score what would end up being the winning goal of this exciting match.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, in our special animation here:

Through ball ✅

Nutmeg pass ✅

Sublime finish ✅

Match winner ✅



It's got to be it. Is Alex Iwobi winner Nigeria's moment of the match 🆚 Cameroon? 🤔 You decide 👇🏿👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/37ayvjnqRV — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 7, 2019

Brought to you by GTBank.