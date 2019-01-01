GTBank Moment of the Match - Madagascar v Nigeria

The Southern African nation's victory will go down as one of the most surprising results in Afcon history. This is the GTBank Moment of the Match

Madagascar shocked the Super Eagles 2-0 at Alexandria Stadium in their last group fixture in Africa's premier competition on Sunday evening.

made a number of changes to freshen up the team for the knockout stage, but they paid the price as Madagascar overtook them to first spot in the group.

It was difficult to select the best moment of the match for the Super Eagles. In the 57th minute, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi produced the best moment for Nigeria.

Ndidi's skill was excellent, controlling it well before beating a man and then taking a rare shot on target for Nigeria against Madagascar.

You can watch the Nigeria Moment of the Match, in our special animation here:

Nigeria🇳🇬 may have bowed to Madagascar🇲🇬 but not without some exciting moments. 😍😍



Was that Ndidi's chance #NGA best moment in the match?🤔 pic.twitter.com/01OPodcZLQ — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 1, 2019

This content is brought to you by GTBank.