Greenwood deserves England call ‘soon’ after doing ‘exceptionally well’ for Man Utd – Lingard

An established member of the Red Devils’ first-team squad believes his fellow Old Trafford academy graduate is destined for big things

Mason Greenwood should expect to get an call-up “soon”, says Jesse Lingard, with the youngster considered to have done “exceptionally well” on a senior stage.

The 18-year-old forward has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford in 2019-20.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown considerable faith in youth, with Greenwood able to nail down a regular role as a result.

His 17-goal return has seen him match the efforts of past teenage sensations such as Wayne Rooney and George Best.

There is plenty more to come from him, with many expecting a hot prospect to force his way into the plans of England boss Gareth Southgate.

Lingard believes such recognition will arrive sooner rather than later, with a man who has 24 Three Lions caps to his name telling Tribal Football when asked if Greenwood deserves a call: “I think so.

“Obviously the way he is playing at the moment, helping the team and scoring goals and if he keeps doing that I am sure the call will come soon.”

The form of Greenwood this season has contributed to fellow academy graduate Lingard being nudged down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old playmaker is determined to force his way back into contention, but has no complaints at having seen a young colleague see 46 appearances across all competitions.

Lingard added: “Mason Greenwood has been brilliant ever since he started training with the first team and he has done exceptionally well.

“Even though he is so young he has taken the reins and brought goals and assists and he has been a really good addition to the team.

“He has been banging goals in since he has been very young and the manager has seen that and put him in the first team.

“For him it is about working hard, keep practising, staying humble and keeping his feet on the ground, but I think he will do that, he has always been humble, but he also has great confidence.”

Greenwood will be hoping to put in another inspirational showing for United on Sunday when they take in their final Premier League outing of the season against Leicester – with both sides still in the hunt for a top-four finish.