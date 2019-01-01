'Great defender' Maguire can help Man Utd challenge for Premier League again - Pique

The Spaniard believes the England centre-back can have a similar impact to that of Rio Ferdinand 18 years ago

defender Gerard Pique hopes that ’s signing of Harry Maguire can help his former club become Premier League title challengers once more.

Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to Old Trafford from Leicester in an £80 million ($97m) deal earlier this month.

Pique believes Maguire’s arrival could have a similar transformative affect to that of Rio Ferdinand when he moved to Old Trafford from Leeds in 2001, as the club chase a first league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Ferdinand went on to become the bedrock of the United defence for more than a decade, helping the club win six Premier League titles and the 2008 .

Pique also cited the impact of Virgil van Dijk, who helped win the Champions League last season just 18 months after his £75 million ($91.4m) move from .

"It happened before with Van Dijk and before about ten years ago with Rio Ferdinand," Pique told the Express.

"Culturally they invest a lot in good defenders and Harry Maguire is a great defender.

"I hope that they can be at the top again.

"Manchester United in the last few years they have been fighting to qualify for the Champions League but they have to be trying to win the Premier League. I hope with this signing they can return to the top."

Pique began his professional career at Manchester United having moved from Barcelona as a 17-year-old in 2004.

He would only make 23 appearances in four seasons for the club though before returning to Barca in 2008.

The international has since gone on to enjoy a glittering career at Camp Nou, winning 28 major trophies including eight titles and three Champions Leagues.

Despite only enjoying a brief spell with United, Pique insists he has no regrets about the move.

"It was a great time there. I didn't play as much as I wanted to but I was 17 and very young," he added. "It was a very important step in my career for the future.

"I had an amazing time there with team-mates like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

"To have the experience of playing with those experienced players helped me a lot for these years when I played here in Barcelona."

Pique’s time at United coincided with the final few years of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s playing career, with the Norwegian now in the manager’s dugout at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old has been impressed with the impact he has made since succeeding Jose Mourinho last season.

"I saw him last year in the Champions League tie and I think he's a great lad and a great guy," Pique said.

"He is doing a very good job at Manchester United, let's see this season how it goes for him and the team."