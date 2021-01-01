'Grealish needs to get out now!' - Scholes urges Aston Villa star to move to Man Utd, City or Liverpool

A former Old Trafford favourite says the England international must leave Villa Park to prove he is a top player

Paul Scholes has urged Jack Grealish to consider joining Manchester United, Manchester City or Liverpool, insisting the Aston Villa star "needs to get out now".

Grealish has solidified his standing as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, inspiring Villa's push for a European spot in the process.

The 25-year-old is now being tipped to move on in the summer, which Scholes thinks is a necessity if he harbours ambitions to win trophies and reach an elite level.

What's been said?

Asked if Grealish is a contender to win the PFA Player of the Year award for 2020-21, the former United midfielder told Optus Sport: "Don’t get me wrong, I love the player, but if he was doing this at Man United, Liverpool, City, one of the top clubs, then he’d be up there, he’d possibly be top three.

"There is no pressure on Villa. If he is at a top club then he needs to win every week. He needs to leave Villa to prove that [he is a top player].

"Jack Grealish is probably the same [as Paolo Di Canio]. It is all about him at Aston Villa. He needs to get out now to a club that need to win every week, there is pressure to deliver trophies.

"He is capable of doing it, but there will always be a doubt until you do it."

How much is Grealish worth & who has he been linked with?

It has been reported that Villa will only listen to offers in the region of £80 million ($112m) for Grealish when the transfer window reopens.

The Midlands club are reluctant to lose a prized asset, particularly after handing him a bumper new five-year contract back in September.

However, a number of top clubs are reportedly ready to test Villa's resolve, including the likes of United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The bigger picture

Grealish has seen his progress halted by a leg injury, which kept him out of Villa's 2-1 loss to Leicester City, as well as the 1-0 win at Leeds United.

He also looks set to miss their clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday, but Dean Smith is hopeful he can return to full training by the end of the week.

If Grealish gets back to full fitness and continues his excellent form he will surely earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championship, which kicks off in June.

Should he perform well at that tournament, the playmaker's stock could potentially go through the roof and spark a bidding war among the Premier League's top six.

