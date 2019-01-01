GOtv Preview: Nigeria target Cameroon scalp for quarter-final berth

The Super Eagles will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Clarence Seedorf’s men after a disappointing loss in their final group match

The next Round of 16 match will be a West African battle as take on at the Alexandria Stadium.

Saturday’s fixture in Alexandria will be the seventh time the two countries will be playing against each other in the biennial tournament.

Although the record is even between both teams [two wins each] and two draws in their previous meetings, a quarter-final place is at stake this time around.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Madagascar in their final Group B fixture, Gernot Rohr's men will be aiming to overcome the challenge of the Indomitable Lions who are looking to defend their title in .

Nigeria have struggled to impress in having scored just two goals so far which came in their 1-0 wins over Burundi and Guinea in the group stage.

They will be banking on the expertise of their proven forwards which include Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Henry Onyekuru to break the reigning African champions backline who are yet to concede a goal in the competition.

The Super Eagles also need to pay more attention to their defensive display which has not been convincing.

Stephane Bahoken, Christian Bassogog, Eric Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi are key players in Clarence Seedorf's team that could cause havoc to Nigeria's defence.

Cameroon are on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the continental showpiece and they are yet to lose a game since January 2015.

They qualified for the knockout round with an unblemished record of a win and two draws with no goals conceded and they will be hoping to maintain the form against their West African neighbours.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been in fine form between the sticks for the Indomitable Lions, confirmed the team's readiness for the 'tough game' in Alexandria.

“For us, it is a big motivation to face a good side like Nigeria. You don’t need extra motivation to play a big game," the shot-stopper said ahead of the game.

"We expect a tough game. I expect them to play well as always. They are a very good team. But we are ready. We continue to the end.

"We're ready to play any team and we have to show that we are stronger than them."