GOtv Preview: Nigeria and Madagascar battle for Group B supremacy

Gernot Rohr's men will wrap up the group stage against the Barea at Alexandria Stadium in Egypt on Sunday

will aim to finish their Group B fixtures with an unbeaten record when they play Madagascar.

Sunday's encounter at the Alexandria Stadium will be the first time the two teams will meet in a major tournament.

Nigeria have already qualified for the Round of 16 but they want to affirm their dominance as Group B leaders by avoiding a defeat against Nicolas Dupuis' charges.

The Super Eagles kept clean sheets in their last two outings against Burundi and Guinea, and they won both games 1-0, with the goals coming after the 70th minute on each occasion.

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel will hope to return to the starting XI after he was dropped to the bench on Wednesday while Odion Ighalo, who struggled against the Syli Nationale, will hope to get another start.

Ahead of the showdown, coach Gernot Rohr revealed that he will rotate his squad on Sunday but a win against the island nation remains a priority for the three-time African champions.

Following their 1-0 defeat of Burundi that marked their first win in Afcon history, Madagascar will be on a high going into the game against the Super Eagles.

Nicolas Dupuis’ men are second in Group B with four points after two games and they already have a foot in the knockout stage.

One of the key players to watch out for is Charles Andriamahitsinoro who has been involved in two of Madagascar's three goals, scoring one and assisting another. He has also attempted four of Madagascar's eight shots on target.

Captain Faneva Andriatsima, Lalaina Nomenjanahary, Marco Ilaimaharitra and Anicet Abel could also cause havoc to the Super Eagles’ defence in Alexandria.