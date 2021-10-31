Gor Mahia's Harrison has concerns despite 100% record in FKF PL

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has challenged his players to improve their displays in the second half of matches after another disappointing second 45 minutes in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

On Saturday, K'Ogalo were impressive in the first 45 minutes against Sofapaka at Kasarani Stadium and were rewarded with a goal in the 24th minute when Jules Ulimwengu struck.

However, after the break, it was the 2009 champions who played well and created several chances to score, but they did not capitalise on them.

The scenario was more or less the same as Gor Mahia's last match against AFC Leopards where they won 1-0 but struggled in the second stanza.

'We have to learn to stay composed'

"I thought we had totally controlled the game in the first half, we did well, got the goal. But we allowed them to dictate the tempo in the second half which is a bit frustrating because we just needed to calm down, relax a bit, keep possession a bit but we did not," Harrison told Goal.

"But we have to learn to stay composed, stay in control, keep the ball moving instead of letting the opposition control the pace.

"The defence has been doing a good job, it explains why we have conceded only one goal. I don't think [Sofapaka] created open chances even when we were down. The goalkeeper made one save, the entire game, a real save you know. We defended well and I am happy with that."

The 60-year-old further revealed why he dedicated the goal scored to the fans.

"[Having the fans] is great, we need them here, that is what football is all about, it is an entertainment industry. It is like going to the theatre or cinema, it is about the spectators, we have to enjoy with them," he added.

Saturday's win was the fourth for K'Ogalo in as many FKF Premier League matches. They are currently top of the table with 12 points as they aim at reclaiming the title from Tusker FC.