'Gor Mahia will reclaim our FKF Premier League title' - Omollo

Gor Mahia coach Sammy Omollo is confident the team will reclaim their Football Kenya Federation Premier League title in this campaign.

K'Ogalo have been winning back-to-back league titles since 2017, but last season they were dislodged from the summit by the Brewers who won the league in 2016. The former Harambee Star insists there is a massive difference between the previous campaign and the ongoing one.

He has stated on Sunday, Gor Mahia will not relax in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup's second preliminary round against Sudanese outfit Al Ahly Merowe, that they will push for more despite winning the last meeting away 3-1.

'Gor Mahia are back'

"Last season and this one there is a massive difference. The team has improved very much, every position has about two quality players, so it is about fighting for your position," Omollo told Goal.

"The [Al-Ahly] game has not ended, we have to push harder and ensure we complete the job. No room for complacency and I have told the players as well.

"I am expecting a positive outing on Sunday because the preparations have been good and I thank the office for that. This season we are back and I am sure we are winning the league, we will reclaim it."

'Leopards played well in Mashemeji Derby'

On Wednesday, K'Ogalo played their sworn rivals AFC Leopards at Kasarani Stadium but ended up losing the game by a solitary goal scored by Boniface Omondi.

But the tactician lauded Ingwe, stating they were impressed despite being in the process of rebuilding.

"It was a good match for us, we had just won in Egypt and the confidence was high," Omollo continued.

"But Ingwe played well, you could not tell they are building a team. They gave us hard work with their possession, but despite them playing well in the second half, we still had a chance of scoring two goals.

"Samuel Onyango hit the post and also missed a one on one."

The match between Gor Mahia and Al-Ahly will be played at Nyayo Stadium from 4 PM.