Gor Mahia vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will begin their journey to reclaim the FKF Premier League title when they take on KCB in their season opener on Saturday.

K’Ogalo missed out on defending their title last season after Tusker ended their four-year dominance by topping the 18-team table with 65 points from 32 matches.

Gor Mahia finished the season in position eighth, 20 points fewer than the Brewers and they will face the Bankers, who finished second on the table with 62 points.

Game Gor Mahia vs KCB Date Saturday, September 25, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Adama Keita and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Dennis Nganga, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava. Midfielders Peter Oudu, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Joshua Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Boniface Omondi, Peter Lwasa, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, and Sando Yangayay.

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison has admitted his charges are not ready heading into the season kick-off.

K’Ogalo only played their first competitive game on Wednesday, as they battled Tusker in the season curtain-raiser – FKF Super Cup – where they managed a 1-1 draw in regulation time before falling 8-7 on penalties.

“No, we are not ready for the league. Six weeks is a normal pre-season, we have done 10 days, maybe six or four because we have new players coming in and getting sorted,” Harrison told Goal.

“Am I ready for Saturday? No, we are not ready for Saturday. We will probably take a few weeks to get ready. We play Saturday and the league breaks for another three weeks, we have Caf games.”

Gor Mahia will likely parade their new signings Boniface Omondi, Sando Yangayay, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Odu, and Peter Lwasa when they face the Bankers.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Keita, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Nganga, Wendo, Onyango, Lwasa, Omondi, Macharia, Yangayay.

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor. Defenders Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, and Reagan Otieno. Midfielders Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, and Samuel Mwangi. Forwards Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondi.

The Bankers enjoyed a good season last time out and they almost beat Tusker to the title before they dropped points in the final match of the season.

Coach Zedekiah Otieno is confident of a positive start against his former side.

“We are ready for the kick-off, we know it is going to be another long season but it is always to start positively so our target is to get three points against Gor Mahia,” Otieno told Goal.

Probable XI for KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.