Gor Mahia vs AS Otoho d’Oyo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Kenya’s Gor Mahia will face AS Otoho d’Oyo in their Caf Confederation Cup return-leg play-off fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be seeking to overturn the 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville last Sunday.

It was Roland Okouri who scored the all-important goal in the 63rd minute to silence the former FKF Premier League champions and the Congolese outfit will have a slim advantage when they face off again in Nairobi.

Game Gor Mahia vs AS Otoho d’Oyo Date Sunday, December 5, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Ramogi TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi. Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’. Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

K’Ogalo suffered a huge blow while in Congo as two of their key players – striker Jules Ulimwengu and defender John Ochieng – missed the game after they allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Gor Mahia have already accused Otoho of falsifying the players’ results but according to sporting director Omondi Aduda, the two will be available for the game at Nyayo.

“Ochieng and Ulimwengu did not test positive for Covid-19, Otoho denied them a chance to play in a mischievous way,” Aduda told GOAL on Thursday.

“We did a test [on Wednesday] and they turned negative results. We will ask. That is the procedure if truly you are positive, but since it was mischief we went out of our way to have the boys retested in a different laboratory in a different city [in Congo] and the results returned negative.

"That is why they have been enabled to travel back home and we hope they will be ready for the return leg because they are carrying negative tests from Congo”

K’Ogalo coach Mark Harrison is hoping to have more players at his disposal to overturn the first leg defeat and qualify for the group stage, after having a truncated squad in the first leg.

“We only had 11 players, and I had one sub, the goalkeeper, which I could only substitute for Gad Mathews. The things we had to endure were pretty scandalous,” Harrison said.

“I think, under the circumstances, of everything we went through in Congo, I think the 1-0 loss was a decent result in the end.

“We played under 35 degrees and 90% humidity. I had only 11 players and I could not make any changes. So, every player had to stay and do the 90-minute shift. In that, I had Victor [Ayugi], who is a central midfield player but played as a full-back.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.

AS Otoho d’Oyo squad Position Goalkeepers Wolfrigon Ngobo, Pavelh Ndzila and Pernod Alexander Moueta. Defenders Dimitri Magnoleke Bissiki, Souleymane Sakande, Julfin Ondongo, Prince Mouandza Mapata, Eude Mikala Moussounda, Drissa Traore, Rhyce Hassane Ondon, Faria Jobel Ondongo, and Landry Francis Fils Nsenda Bakima. Midfielders Michel Mvondo Ndougsa, Mandala Konte, Chandrel Geraud Massanga Matondo, Christ Merveilles Kouvouama, Mamadou Cisse, Hilda Brel Mohendiki, Alou Bagayoko and Garcia Frisca Nkouka. Forwards Roland Teddy Okouri, Wilfrid Nkaya, Moise Nkounkou, Mahamane Cisse, Adama Diabate, Arci Saint Thibault Biassadila, Deldy Muriel Ngoyi, Joe Christ Atipo-Akouala, and Domi Jaures Massoumou.

The Congolese outfit will bank on the 1-0 advantage they picked back at home and get a positive result away.

Probable XI for AS Otoho d’Oyo: Ndzila, Konte, Okouri, Sakande, Massoumou, Bissiki, Mohendiki, Matondo, Nkaya, Okouri, Cisse.