Gor Mahia target big margin victory against Lobi Stars in Caf Champions League

The Kenyan champions will face the visiting Nigerian giants at the Kasarani with the aggregate winner making it to the group stage

Gor Mahia has vowed to get a huge win against Lobi Stars of Nigeria on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions will face the visiting Nigerian giants at the Kasarani with the aggregate winner making it to the group stage of the competition and the loser dropping to Caf Confederation Cup.

K’Ogalo captain Harun Shakava says the team is prepared to get a convincing result to take to the return leg in Nigeria. “We are focused and ready for the match. It will be a tough battle against Lobi Stars but we want to get a good win to carry to the return leg.

“We must score goals, and I mean goals and also avoid conceding. Our main aim now is to progress to the group stage unlike last season when we dropped out.”

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay will welcome back striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who injured his left against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi in Nairobi. “Tuyisenge is back, he trained with us but I will decide whether to play him. He has worked hard after injuring his leg and will look at him again,” said Oktay.

En route to this fixture, Gor Mahia eliminated Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi on 5-4 aggregate while Lobi Stars knocked out Cameroon side USM de Loum 2-1 on aggregate.

Tunisian Slim Belkhouas has been appointed the center referee to be assisted by compatriots Khalil Hassani and Jridi Faouzi while Nasrallah Jaouadi will serve as the fourth official. Ugandan Mike Letti is the match commissioner.