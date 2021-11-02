Gor Mahia should get ready for a physical game against Ulinzi Stars – Harrison

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison has cautioned his players to prepare for a physical game when they take on Ulinzi Stars in an FKF Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

The former league champions are in a good run of four straight wins in the top-flight but they will come up against a side that has often proved difficult for them to beat in previous matches.

Last season, it was Gor Mahia who won the first meeting 1-0 but the Soldiers recovered to avenge in the second-round meeting with a 1-0 victory of their own.

Ahead of the game at Thika Stadium, Harrison has told his players to prepare for a physical game and stay focused throughout the contest.

'I expect a physical game'

“I am not aware of the history of this fixture. However, from the little I have seen of Ulinzi Stars, I expect a physical game. I have warned my players of that and, I expect them to play with clear and focused minds,” the 60-year old English tactician said as quoted by Nation Sports.

“We give all our opponents the respect that they deserve by preparing for every game the same way. It doesn't matter who we are coming up against because we aim to impose ourselves in each match.”

On K’Ogalo’s good start to the season, Harrison said: “I have managed top clubs in Southern Africa so, I already knew what to expect when I came to Kenya.

“Of course, it has not been easy with the Covid-19 situation but, we are professionals so, we have to rise above such challenges and deliver good results."

international break worrying Harrison

Harrison is also hoping that his players will return from the international break without injuries so as to help push for their targets.

“The international break will disrupt our programme but, after playing so many matches within in a short time, I plan to give the players a few days off,” Harrison added.

The top-flight is set to take a break after this weekend’s matches to allow the Harambee Stars to prepare for their two remaining 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.

Kenya, who have already bowed out of the race to reach Qatar, will face the Cranes on November 11 at St Mary’s Kitende before they host Rwanda in their final fixture on November 15.