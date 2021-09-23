'Gor Mahia not ready for FKF Premier League' - Harrison

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison insists his charges are not ready for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League which kicks off this weekend.

K'Ogalo are scheduled to play KCB on Saturday as the 2021/22 campaign kicks off.

On Wednesday, they played their first competitive game, settling to a 1-1 draw with Tusker in regulation time before falling 8-7 in penalties to lose the FKF Super Cup

'We are not ready for Saturday'

"No, we are not ready for the league. Six weeks is a normal pre-season, we have done 10 days, maybe six or four because we have new players coming in and getting sorted," Harrison told Goal.

"Am I ready for Saturday? No, we are not ready for Saturday. We will probably take a few weeks to get ready. We play Saturday and the league breaks for another three weeks, we have Caf games.

"So we take Wednesday's game and the league one on Saturday to prepare for our Caf engagements."

Gor Mahia working on signing more new players

Boniface Omondi, Sando Yangayay, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Odu and Peter Lwasa are among the new players who have been signed by the club. The tactician insists more signings should be expected.

He has further explained plans ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup match against Sudanese outfit Al-Ahly Merowe.

"Obviously we need to play a couple of friendlies after Saturday, and look forward to the Caf and plan our games for that," Harrison continued. "We are trying to bring in a couple of new players, we are working on it.

"We need cover at right full-back because Philemon Otieno is the only one we have, so it is vital to have a cover," he added. "For Clifton Miheso we are discussing but it is up to the executive, and they are doing their job well."

Gor Mahia will play Al-Ahly on October 15 away, before welcoming them in Nairobi a week later.

The Kenyan heavyweights were exempted from the initial round owing to their good ranking in the continent.