'Gor Mahia have cleared debts and are awaiting Fifa clearance' - Aduda

The administrator has confirmed the team is ready to strengthen after clearing their dues with former players and coach

Gor Mahia sporting director Omondi Aduda has confirmed the team is now ready to write to Fifa to be allowed to bring in new players after settling their debts.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights were in the danger of being locked out of bringing in new players after failing to clear the debt they owed Ugandan Shafique Batambuze and Tanzanian Dickson Ambundo.

Former coach Steven Polack was also owed by the former league champions, but according to the administrator, not anymore.

'We have cleared our debts'

"Gor Mahia are currently free of any debt, we have cleared all of them," Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

"Starting with Batambuze, even his lawyer has written to the club confirming receipt of the money and on Ambundo, we also settled his dues through his Nairobi-based lawyer.

"For Polack, it is a done deal as well. Nothing is remaining and all we are now working on is to communicate the same to Fifa and get the green light to sign new players in the ongoing transfer window."

'Muguna, Oluoch fines not club responsibility'

The Gor Mahia official has further insisted the club will not bear the responsibility of paying a combined Ksh.3 million fine slapped against former captain Kenneth Muguna and Boniface Oluoch after an unsporting incident away to Napsa Stars of Zambia in the third preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

While the former's fine has been settled by his new team Azam FC of Tanzania, Oluoch's one is still pending.

Article continues below

"The fines to Muguna and Oluoch were individual and had nothing to do with the team," Aduda continued.

"As a club, the only thing Caf demanded was to compensate Napsa for the damages done in the dressing room which has already been done. Caf are aware, so we have cleared and Caf are aware of that."

Gor Mahia are aiming at reclaiming the FKF Premier League title and performing well in continental assignments next season.