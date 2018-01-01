Gor Mahia FC ready to hand in a walkover to visiting Lobi Stars of Nigeria

With just two days before they take on Nigerian champions Lobi Stars, K'Ogalo have threatened to down tools over salary

Gor Mahia players have now vowed to skip their Caf Champions League match against Lobi Stars of Nigeria on Sunday.

The players, who have always staged such go slows ahead of Kenyan Premier League matches, have now promised to stage a huge strike that will awake the office. “We might skip the match and give them a walkover. This is becoming too much. Can you imagine staying without salary and they want you to perform on the pitch?” a top player, who sought anonymity told Goal.com.

Goal also understands that the players were summoned to meet club chairman Ambrose Rachier after their training session on Thursday at the Camp Toyoyo Stadium but nothing tangible came out of the meeting.

Article continues below

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda admitted that the club was yet to pay the players and that the issue was being sorted out. We are aware of that and it is not a story to write about.

"We want positive coverage now that we are having a huge match coming up and those players must understand that we are looking for money to pay them and should be patient and must also remain focused for the match on Sunday.”

Aduda also admitted that they are yet to receive an official note from their rivals on when they are arriving in the country for the fixture. “They are yet to talk to us, so we wait, maybe they want to sneak in but we are ready to take them on."