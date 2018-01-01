Gor Mahia accuse Nigerian police and Lobi Stars of mistreatment after Caf exit

The Kenyan champions arrived in Nigeria with a 3-1 advantage but could not make it count as they succumbed to two late goals

Gor Mahia have accused their hosts Lobi Stars of intimidation after they failed to reach the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

The Kenyan champions arrived in Nigeria with a 3-1 advantage but could not make it count as they succumbed to two late goals to exit the competition on the away goal rule.

K'Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has come out to explain how the team 'suffered' after touching down in Abuja and also pointed an accusing finger at match day officials for biased officiating.

“Our problems started the moment we landed in Abuja. Our key players were harassed by the police on arrival including coach Hassan Oktay. The Nigerian police targeted Samuel Onyango and Jacques Tuyisenge. They kept asking they produce their tags and at one time threatened to lock them inside the airport.

“As if that was not enough, they also demanded for the papers from our coach before they could let him into Nigeria. I have travelled on several occasions but never experienced that,” Aduda told Goal.com in an exclusive interview.

Aduda also confirmed that Gor Mahia players were blocked by Lobi Stars’ scouts from going for the warm up before the game kicked-off. “They (Lobi) lined up over six scouts, who denied Gor Mahia access to the pitch. I don’t understand if they had planted their Nigerian jujus hence the reason for blocking the players.

“To make matters worse, the referee was also biased. He denied us a clean goal scored by Samuel Onyango citing infringement and went on to yellow card the player. Even when Tuyisenge was fouled inside the box, they could not give us the penalty as the intimidation was on another level.

“We wrote a protest to Caf on what we went through in Nigeria and as much as it will not change the outcome, they need to punish those involved.”

Gor Mahia will now play in the Caf Confederation Cup for the second season.