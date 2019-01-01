Google celebrates Samuel Okwaraji with doodle

The fallen Nigerian hero has been honoured with a special feature on his posthumous birthday

Google celebrates Nigerian football icon Samuel Okwaraji on his birthday with a doodle.

The multinational technology company shows the unique achievement of the football martyr who died on August 12, 1989, at the age of 25.

Okwaraji was one of the many discoveries of German tactician Manfred Hoener in an era that is still regarded as part of the glory days of Nigerian football.

At the 1988 , he shone like a million stars and in the process was named man of the match twice and his wonder strike against was icing on the cake as it stood till date as one of the fastest goals in the African football fiesta.

For the love of Nigeria, Samuel Okwaraji died at the National Stadium, Lagos from congestive heart failure 24 years ago, ten minutes from the end of a 1990 World Cup qualifier against Angola.

A big cheer for this football icon, on what would have been his 55th birthday!