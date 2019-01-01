Gombe United’s Suleiman Usman: Heartland tie was very tough

The Desert Scorpions admitted that his side had to be at their best when they met the Naze Millionaires on Monday

Gombe United captain Suleiman Usman said that his side had to work hard for their home win against Heartland in a matchday 21 fixture in the Professional Football League ( ) on Monday.

Yusuf Abdulazeez netted the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute to secure three vital points, which has provided the Desert Scorpions with a lifeline ahead oftheir final fixture of the season against Go Round in Omoku on Sunday.

Usman said the victory has given them hope that they could retain their place in the NPFL if they beat Go Round at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium this weekend.

“We knew that we needed the three points very badly if we are to have another chance in the final game of the season but Heartland made us sweat before we could achieve our objective,” Usman told Goal.

“They played as if they were at home and even threatened to score with the chances they created. We tried all we could in the first half but there was no goal. It was in the second half that we managed to get the goal after good work from Mohammed and Abdulazeez.

“We are going into the final game of the season with high hope that we can beat Go Round and pray that other results are in our favour. It won’t be good for us to go down again after just a season.”

The former defender assured their fans that their mission inOmoku is to inflict an away defeat on Go Round, just like they did when they visited Gombe at the start of the season.

Article continues below

“We know we have our backs on the wall and there is no going back. Go Round visited us and they beat us in Gombe I believe it will be payback time in Omoku,” Usman continued.

“It is our final chance to show all that we are good enough for the premier league. It is all points or nothing for us. Go Round won’t find it easy for us at all.”

Gombe United are in the 10th position on the NPFL Group B table with 27 points from 21 games.