Gombe United's Adamu Mohammed to miss Akwa United tie

The forward will not be available for selection when the Savannah Scorpions face the Promise Keepers on Sunday

Adamu Mohammed will play no part in Gombe United's rescheduled Professional Football League game against Akwa United.

Mohammed who suffered a rib injury in Gombe United home loss to GO Round is yet to recover from the complaint despite going for a MRI scan.

The striker revealed that the scan test came out good as it confirmed there was no fracture but that he is still in immense pain and can't get close to the training pitch for now.

"I sustained an injury in our last home game against GO Round and I am yet to recover from it," Mohammed told Goal.

"It was a big bang I heard around my rib region and I have not been myself since then. I can't walk well and to stand straight is also an issue. I can't get close to the pitch now at all because I need to get well first.

"I can't play against Akwa United because I am still visiting my doctor and I have not even be told when I can start light training. I went for a scan and I am happy that it came out well. I know very soon I will be up again."

Mohammed has scored a goal for the Savannah Scorpions and he has featured in all the team's game this season before the injury he copped against GO Round.