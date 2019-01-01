Gombe United can be among NPFL front-runners, says Ladan Bosso

The Desert Scorpions tactician has stressed that he will strive to accomplish more than keeping them in the elite division at the end of the season

Ladan Bosso has stated that even though Gombe United's management has only instructed him to ensure that the club remains in the top-flight beyond the current season, he hopes to help the team become better.

The Desert Scorpions returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League at the beginning of the season after they spent a season in the lower league after their demotion in 2017 and the management of the club has charged the technical crew headed by Bosso to work towards ensuring that they do not suffer the record of an instant return to the lower league.

“As far as I am concerned and after a lengthy discussion with the management, I was told that I should do my best to keep the team in the premiership,” Bosso told Goal.

“But for me, I believe we can do more than that. To be honest with you, since my stint with Bayelsa United in the 2012-13 season, I have never worked with mature players like those that I am working with, in Gombe United now. I am happy that the players are willing to come here and that the state government too has been doing a lot to make the team happy.

“I want to assure that this (the point earned in Umuahia against Abia Warriors) is just the first of many to come for us. we have set the team in a way that it will be difficult for any team to beat us. we are going to Damaturu to face Yobe Desert Stars with the same mentality that we can secure another point away from home.”

Gombe United are eighth in the NPFL Group B with four points from three games and they will face Yobe Desert Stars on Wednesday in a rearranged Matchday One tie in Damaturu.