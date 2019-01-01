Gold Cup: Segun Alebiosu scores twice as Niger Tornadoes dethrone Sunshine Stars

The Ikon Allah Boys emerged champions in the preseason tournament

Niger Tornadoes have emerged champions of the 2019 Gold Cup tournament after they defeated defending champions 2-1 at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin on Saturday.

Segun Alebiosu scored twice to give the Ikon Allah Boys their first silverware under their returning coach Abubakar Bala.

Though the Ikon Allah Boys have dropped to the National League (NNL), they proved a hard nut to crack; coming from a goal down to defeat last year's winners.

It was a proverbial game of two halves as Sunshine Stars shot into the lead in the 15th minute through Waheed Adebayo, who made the most of the defensive mixup by Bala’s men.

Tornadoes showed more tenacity in the second period as their dangerman Alebiosu popped up with two goals.

The summer signing drew Tornadoes level just before the hour mark and then headed in the winning goal in the 72nd minute.

MFM, Kwara United, Remo Stars were some of the other teams that took part in the 2019 Gold Cup, now named after the former Nigeria Football Federation scribe, late Taiwo Ogunjobi.