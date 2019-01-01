Godwin Obaje: Plateau United's new players took time to gel

The Peace Boys striker has urged his teammates to ensure they pick up a victory in their last game to ensure their top-flight status

Plateau United need an away win against Delta Force, a Matchday 22 fixture in the Professional Football League ( ) in Asaba on Sunday.

The Peace Boys won the league title in 2017 but have been underwhelming in this term despite acquiring the services of an experienced coach in Abdu Maikaba.

“We still have everything under our control if we are able to beat Delta Force,” United player Godwin Obaje told Goal.

“It won’t be an easy game because we are going to face a team that is not yet safe from relegation in spite of having 30 points. We must go there to ‘fight’ and ensure that we deliver the three points.

“It won’t augur well for our career for the team to go down on relegation and it is the reason I am appealing to my teammates to ensure that we give this last fixture our all and get the full points that will give us another stint in the elite division next season.”

Obaje had played for Wikki Tourist and FC IfeanyiUbah before his switch to Plateau United so he understands how difficult it is to settle at a new club.

Article continues below

“I will still say that we were affected by the fact that at the start of the season we were ordered to play our next home games without our fans on another stadium,” he continued.

“This affected our psyche and it was difficult to recover from it. I feel it also took a long time for the new players to blend with the ones already in the team. These contributed to our failure to secure the results we wanted but we can’t dwell on that now when we still have another chance.”

Plateau United are in seventh position on the NPFL Group B table with 29 points from 21 matches.