Godwin Aguda eyes FC Ifeanyi Ubah scalp to hand Enugu Rangers continental chance

The Flying Antelopes attacker has tasked his teammates to go for an emphatic victory against the Anambra Warriors to ensure they finish well

Enugu Rangers’ Godwin Aguda has charged his teammates to be at their best in the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) Championship Playoffs match against FC Ifeanyi Ubah, in order to guarantee them a place in a Caf club competition next season.

The Flying Antelopes, Akwa United and have flattered to deceive at the ongoing tournament at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, after they failed to live up to pre-tournament hype.

However, Aguda disclosed that they are sure to review what they did wrong at the Super Six when they return to Enugu.

“It has been mixed results for us but we haven’t really been convincing and also consistent in all our games,” Aguda told Goal.

“I know that it is important we review the season as soon as the super six tournament ends but we have a game we must win against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

"They might have lost all their games In Lagos but they will come into the fixture with us with the determination that they don't want to end it all without any points.

“We are not satisfied with our results but we must fully concentrate on the game with FC Ifeanyi Ubah and try to win it convincingly and then wait for the results of other matches to see what we are going to end it with.

"We can only control our own result and it will be best we record a win which could be enough to take us back to the continent.”

Enugu are fourth in the NPFL Championship playoffs table with five points from four games after their 1-1 draw with on Monday.