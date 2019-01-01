Godwin Aguda charges Enugu Rangers to get back in control against Enyimba

The Flying Antelopes attacker is pained by the manner of their defeat to the Pride of Rivers and he desires a positive result in Aba

Enugu Rangers ’ Godwin Aguda has called on his teammates to rediscover their form in the last two Nigeria Professional Football League fixtures.

The Flying Antelopes went on a 13-game unbeaten run before they were pipped 2-1 by Bendel Insurance last week Thursday in a rescheduled league tie. Then in another rearranged tie a week later, they were thrashed 3-0 by rampant Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Aguda was visibly angry and now wants to get back to winning ways when they travel to meet for an Oriental Derby cracker in Aba on Sunday.

“It was not the kind of result we came to Port-Harcourt for but we thank God that it was an injury free game for most of the players,” Aguda told the club media.

“We started very well but lost control of the game and got punished. We hope to get back to our old self and get back to winning ways to ensure we maintain our top position going into the super-six.”

The loss had no bearing on the position of Enugu at the top of the Group A as they still have their six-point buffer over rivals, Enyimba.