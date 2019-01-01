Goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie happy to prove Ifeanyi Ubah fans wrong

The former Abia Warriors star said he was initially not seen as a good addition to the Anambra Warriors

Ifeanyi Ubah goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie has expressed delight with his performances for the Anambra Warriors this season in the Professional Football League ( ).

Anozie was recruited from Abia Warriors at the start of the season and according to him, he was never seen as a good addition by the fans.

The goalkeeper, who has kept 10 clean-sheets this season, told Goal that he was only able to command respect with his performances between the goal post.

"Before the season started, they (the fans) criticized me asking why they signed a goalkeeper that cannot do this … that cannot do that but I am happy to prove them wrong, now they are dancing to my tune,” the goalkeeper told Goal.

“I really feel at home at Ifeanyi Ubah, the coaching crew the management and my teammates have been very nice to me and I am not under any pressure from them.

“I was also treated well when I was at Abia Warriors but I am very happy here.”

Article continues below

Going into the last game of the season, Anozie is positive that the Anambra Warriors will make it to the Super Six but he has advised the fans to be patient with the team.

“We don’t have the big names in our team like Enugu and but we are trying our best, we just want them (the fans) to be patient with us,” the goalkeeper appealed.

Ifeanyi Ubah need just a point on the final NPFL matchday at home to Akwa United to seal their place in the Super Six.