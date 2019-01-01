Goal readers backs Enugu Rangers to defeat Etoile du Sahel

The Tunisians ended the Nigerians’ unbeaten run in the Confederation Cup but they are overwhelming favourites to secure victory in the return leg

Enugu have been tipped to defeat Etoile du Sahel in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup fixture billed for Enugu.

The first leg in north Africa ended on a sour note for the Flying Antelopes as they crumbled 2-1 despite taking lead – a result that saw them surrender eight-game unbeaten run.

With the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium gathering momentum for the return leg, Goal fans have tipped Gbenga Ogunbote’s men to bounce back to winning ways.

How will fare against Etoile du Sahel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium? — Goal (@GoalcomNigeria) March 3, 2019

According to a recent poll, an overwhelming 86 percent of readers are tipping the Nigerians to see off the visitors to brighten their chances of reaching the next round.

That leaves—of course—a tiny minority of six percent who are backing the Tunisians to secure maximum points at the expense of Ogunbote’s troops.

Eight percent of Goal readers feel that the encounter will end on a no winner, no vanquished state in Nigeria.