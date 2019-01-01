Goal readers backing Enugu Rangers to the hilt ahead of Etoile du Sahel showdown

In a recent poll, the Flying Antelopes were heavily tipped to see off the Tunisians in their Confederation Cup showdown

With optimism surrounding Enugu was—understandably—high ahead of their clash with Etoile du Sahel, a series of fine results has firmly got the fans behind them for an away win.

They face an ominous prospect in their third game, when they come up against the Tunisian topflight heavyweights.

After their impressive result against in Sfax, many quarters of the media are predicting that Gbenga Ogunbote men’s unbeaten run will continue in Sousse on Sunday.

What will be the outcome of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup fixture between Etoile du Sahel vs. @RangersIntFC ? — Goal (@GoalcomNigeria) February 23, 2019

Goal readers are comfortably won over by what they’ve seen so far and are backing the West African heavyweights to the hilt.

According to a recent poll, an overwhelming 62 percent of readers are tipping the Nigerians to see off the hosts to brighten their chances of reaching the next round.

That leaves—of course—a tiny minority of 17 percent who are backing the Tunisians to secure maximum points at the expense of Ogunbote’s troops.

21 percent of Goal readers feel that the encounter will end on a no winner, no vanquished state at the Stade Olympique de Sousse, Sousse.