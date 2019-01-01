Goal readers back Lobi Stars to shock Asec Mimosas

The Nigerians will return home will silence the Ivorians, Goal readers predict, as Solomon Ogbeide’s men take on the former African champions

Lobi Stars are favorites to defeat Asec Mimosas in Saturday’s Caf Champions League game, according to Goal readers.

The Pride of Benue’s ambition of reaching the quarter-final got a major boost when they recorded a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the first group stage.

Should Solomon Ogbeide’s side triumph at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan, it will become their first away win of the competition after failed attempts against UMS de Loum and Gor Mahia.

Of the votes in a Goal Twitter Poll, 51 percent backed Lobi Stars to get an away victory in Abidjan.

For the Cote d’Ivoire topflight side that crumbled 5-2 in the opening Group fixture to Wydad Casablanca, they are rated as underdogs after getting 23 percent.

26 percent of the voters feel that feel that the cracker will end on a no winner, no vanquished note.