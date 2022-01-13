Goal for Kenya's Olunga as Al Duhail SC down Al Gharafa

Kenya international Michael Olunga was on target as Al Duhail SC took home a 4-2 win against Al Gharafa on Thursday in a Qatar Stars League encounter in Doha.

Brazilian international Edmilson Junior scored the opening goal for Al Duhail in the 14th minute before he created the assist for Olunga, who found the back of the net in the 47th minute. The former Gor Mahia and Thika United striker has now scored 16 goals in the Stars League.

Almoez Ali - with an assist from Luiz Ceara - made it 3-0 for Olunga's side in the 56th minute. Al Gharafa scored their first goal two minutes after Almoez had found the back of the net to deny the home side a clean sheet.

The second goal for the home side was scored in the 69th minute when Ahmed Mohamed struck, before Al Duhail added the fourth one in the eighth minute of added time when Rabh Boussafi scored from an assist created by Ghanaian-born Mohammed Muntari.

The game saw eight yellow cards flashed. Algeria's Sofianne Hanni and Abdollah Ali - both from the Al Gharafa side - were cautioned in the sixth minute. Saifeldeen Fadlalla was warned in the first minute of added time in the first half before Mohamed and Yousef Hassan's cards in the 85th and 90th minutes, respectively.

Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Ceara, and Olunga were the Al Duhail players who received yellow cards in the 58th, 72nd and 73rd minutes, respectively, as they registered the big win away from home.

Al Duhail are at the top of the Stars League table after playing 14 games in which they have amassed 32 points. They are far ahead of the reigning champions, Al Sadd who are second with one fewer point, although they have played 11 games.

Al Gharafa - who will face Umm Salal in their next game on January 18 - are a distant third with 23 points after 14 league games.

Olunga will hope to add to his tally when Al Duhail entertain Al Sailiya and Al Wakrah on January 17 and 22, respectively, in their remaining games before the month ends.