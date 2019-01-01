Go Round's Willy Udube: We must beat Plateau United to avoid relegation

The ‘Dare the Lions’ tactician has sounded a warning to his players ahead of their fixture with the Peace Boys in Omoku

Go Round head coach Willy Udube has urged his players to forget their performance in Kano and focus on achieving a home win against Plateau United on Thursday.

Chris Madaki and Auwalu Ali Malam got the two goals that beat Go Round at the Sani Abacha Stadium last weekend.

Ahead of their must-win fixture against Plateau United, Udube noted that his players must work harder to prevent another negative result.

Article continues below

“It is a game (Plateau United tie) we have to win,” Udube told the club's official media.

“I know it, the players know it and the fans know it. What happened last week was a mistake and a big disappointment and I believe there will be a reaction from the boys. We must win to avoid relegation.”

Go Round have slipped back into the relegation zone after consecutive losses against Akwa United and . They are in 10th position with 25 points from 19 games.