NPFL

Go Round FC beat Bayelsa United in pre-season game

The Omoku based side have fconcluded their preparations for the start of the season with a flourish after a home win over the Restoration Boys

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Go Round FC have ended their pre-season exercises with a 2-1 win over Bayelsa United at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium Omoku on Tuesday evening.

A brace from Samuel Stone completed a dramatic comeback for the team who are making their second successive season in the top flight after their visitors shot into an early lead through Sunday Zachariah.

Incidentally, Bayelsa United scored first in the encounter, a 10th-minute strike by Zachariah who had gone past the Center Back pair of Go Round FC to put the ball behind Joseph Onwuga in goal.

After half time that ended 1-0 in favour of Bayelsa United, Willy Udube of Go Round FC rang some changes and it was Samuel Stone, who signed up from Ikorodu United that jabbed home a cross from the left to draw level.

Stone got his brace just before Full Time when he headed home a cross to hand over victory to Go Round FC.

Go Round FC played eighteen pre-season friendly games and won every single one of them, including two against top flight opposition, Akwa United (2-1) and Abia Warriors (1-0). Five of those games were played at home whole fifteen were played on neutral ground.

