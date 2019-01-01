‘Go for goals’ - Super Eagles charged against Guinea

After breezing past Burundi in their opening game, Gernot Rohr’s men have been tasked to fly past the National Elephants

have been charged to put in their best towards ensuring victory when they lock horns with Guinea on Wednesday.



The Super Eagles began their 2019 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Burundi in Alexandria.



As they prepare to face Paul Put’s men, Marketing Director of the Nigerian Breweries, the brewers of Star Lager Beer Emmanuel Oriakhi, commended the team for their hard-fought win in their first game while tasking them to go for the top prize.

“We should break new ground by winning for the fourth time,” said Oriakhi.

"The win in the opening match no doubt has brought shining moments to Nigerians and we expect the team to go all out in the remaining group phase games.

“The team has seven matches leading to the winning of the competition. They have won one and are leading the group. Two more matches at the group stage and one in the Round of 16 puts the team within medal range if they scale the quarter finals hurdle.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, several football fans across the country had a taste of Star Lager shinning moments after the three-time African champions’ win on Saturday – as Odion Ighalo’s strike summarised a wonderful nite of the Shine On Naija Campaign.

After the match against Burundi, fans were rewarded with wonderful gift items in a raffle draw that was held after the match.