'A special episode' - Gnabry hailed after having a hand in all of Bayern Munich's five goals in Stuttgart rout

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann hailed Serge Gnabry as "an extraordinary player" after the winger contributed to all five of his side's goals on Tuesday.

Gnabry scored three and assisted two in Bayern's 5-0 win over Stuttgart, with Robert Lewandowski scoring the other two goals.

The goals were Gnabry's seventh, eighth and ninth of the Bundesliga campaign, prompting his manager to acknowledge the winger is a better player then he has been given credit for.

What was said?

"He had a very good game" Nagelsmann said. "The first goal was incredible. The two assists were really good.

"He's an extraordinary player, he probably played fewer minutes than he deserved this season - today he's done a great job"

A special performance

S4, EP24 - a special episode. pic.twitter.com/qAjVKlbLN7 — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) December 14, 2021

Tuesday's effort wasn't Gnabry's first time contributing to five goals. The winger scored four and assisted another in Bayern's famous 7-2 win over Spurs in October 2019.

