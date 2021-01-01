'Glasgow the perfect place for me' - Fulutudilu reflects on debut hat-trick

The 31-year-old finally made her first appearance for the Scottish outfit, and she made an unforgettable impact in her side's win

Ode Fulutudilu has revealed she feels as if she is at the "perfect place" after grabbing a treble on her Glasgow City debut in Sunday's 7-0 victory over Forfar Farmington in a Scottish top-flight encounter.



The 31-year-old had joined the Broadwood Stadium outfit in January, on a one-year deal from Finnish side Aland United, where she helped the side to a double with seven goals in 14 games last season.



Despite missing her side's 3-0 win at big rivals Celtic, the South Africa international made her long-awaited Glasgow City debut against Forfar, and she inspired her side to a convincing triumph at Station Park.



After an incredible debut hat-trick for Scott Booth's side, the former Malaga striker reflected on her exciting start to life in Scotland.



"I only arrived in January after I had finished my season in Finland," Fulutudilu told Goal.



"The season only resumed last week. I missed the first game since the Scottish league resumed as I was still finding my feet."



Against Forfar, Fulutudilu broke her duck shortly after half-time before she grabbed her brace in the 50th minute and complete her treble six minutes from full-time.



Following her fine second-half display for the champions, she went on to recount her memorable debut and her side's second win in a row.



"The first game in the league was a really good experience," she continued.



"We struggled a bit in the first half as we created so many chances but we were just not sharp enough in putting the ball away.



"So, it was a good perfect game to start with and see how deep and defensive certain teams plays."



Glasgow next welcome Motherwell to Broadwood Stadium on April 18 and Fulutudilu will be hoping to continue her fine start to life for City.



"Hopefully, I can bring and add the already winning mentality that Glasgow already has," she enthused.



"After last season I wanted to continue being in a team that competed for trophies, and Glasgow is the perfect place for me to be at.



"So far my time has been amazing. I’ve really enjoyed the country as it's beautiful and the group of girls are great to be playing with.



"I only want to be able to add to the quality that already exists in the team and play my part in continuing the success of this amazing club."