‘Give Solskjaer more time to turn the tide at Manchester United’ – Okoth

Former Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth believes Manchester United are still in safe hands under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the team going down 2-0 against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 48-year-old Norwegian tactician is under fire from a cross-section of Manchester United fans, who feel he should be fired after the derby defeat at Old Trafford.

The defeat courtesy of an own goal by Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and a Bernardo Silva strike came a few weeks after they had suffered a humiliating 5-0 home thumping against Liverpool. They also suffered a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

Manchester United have so far lost four matches from the 11 played and they are placed sixth on the 20-team table with 17 points, a place below their rivals Arsenal, who have 20 points from 11 outings.

Despite the poor run of results, Okoth feels Solskjaer is the right manager to turn the fortunes around at Old Trafford and has called on the team’s management to give him more time.

“No, I don’t believe in change of managers every now and then," Okoth told Goal.

“Hopefully with more time he [Solskjaer] will be able to turn the tide, he is a good manager without a doubt, bad days in office don’t necessarily mean a bad manager or anything.

“All the best managers always have their bad times, it is not him [Solskjaer] alone, and sometimes if you give them time, they always turn things around, I can give a good example of Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.

“He was one manager who was under fire at the start of the season and indeed Arsenal were performing poorly, but they kept faith in him despite calls by the fans to have him fired, but look now, he has turned things around and Arsenal are in the top five.

“Who thought Arsenal will reach where they are with Arteta at the start of the season? They only kept faith in him and you can now see the team playing good football, Man United should also do the same, give Solskjaer time.”