Give me the chance to prove myself with Super Eagles - Enyimba goalkeeper Afelokhai

The NPFL veteran is pained he has not been given an opportunity to show how good he is for the Nigerian national team

goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai has made an appeal to be given have a chance with the national team.

Afelokhai has been called up to the Nigeria camp on a number of occasions but he is yet to make even a cameo appearance for the three-time African champions.

The former goalkeeper was overlooked in the latest roster of players invited for the international friendly against and he suggests that playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) is not helping his chances for a breakthrough with the Super Eagles.

More teams

“I just pray to God to give me a better club out of this country for me to move on my career because they believe more in the professionals outside there. Afelokhai told local radio station Brila FM during an interview.

“And it’s not by only call-up, when you call me, give me the chance to prove myself. I want to play, I want to contribute to my country."

While desperately craving for a chance to star for the Nigeria team, Afelokhai has expressed gratitude to the national team handlers for the few times they have invited him to camp.

“I thank the national team coaches for the few times they have called me, but I desire the chance to play beyond the call ups," he added.

Article continues below

While Afelokhai awaits his chance with the Super Eagles, he has been in blistering form for the People’s Elephant and was in goal when Usman Abd’Allah’s men defeated Rahimo FC 5-0 to qualify to the next round of the Caf , where they will face Sudanese club Al-Hilal.