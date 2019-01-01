Give Liverpool the Premier League title now - Redknapp

The former Spurs manager has backed the Reds to end their domestic drought, while revealing a desire to have managed at Anfield

Harry Redknapp believes have already wrapped up the Premier League title - just eight games into the new season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won every domestic game to date this campaign to open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table.

While the Reds threw away a similar lead last season as claimed the title by a single point, Redknapp is adamant this title race is already over as he declared his love for Liverpool.

"I can see them [Liverpool] winning the league this year," Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

"Give them the title and give it to them now. I’ve had a big bet and I think the bookmakers should pay me out!

"If I had one club I’d love to have managed it would have been Liverpool. I loved them."

The Reds face at Old Trafford on Sunday looking to equal Manchester City's Premier League record of 18 consecutive victories.

As Klopp and Guardiola prepare for a title race that could well be over before it really began, former manager Redknapp admits he thought Spurs could have been title contenders this season but believes they can still salvage a third-placed finish.

"At the start of the year I really thought Spurs would push Man City and Liverpool a lot, lot closer," he said.

"Tottenham have got a great team, with Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min – I thought this could be their year. But it’s been a disappointing start for them for sure and they need to turn it around quickly, but I still think they’ll finish third.

"They’ve got a great group of players. It’s some squad, if you go through it, I don’t care what anybody says I don’t think there’s a lot between that squad and Liverpool’s and Man City’s squad, I really don’t."

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently ninth in the Premier League having lost 3-0 the in their last league outing, which came just days after a 7-2 thrashing at the hands of .

Despite recent struggles, Redknapp has urged Pochettino to see out the season and resist any urge to jump ship.