'Give him the Ballon d'Or' – Leicester City’s Iheanacho inspires Twitter meltdown

The Nigeria international conjured a magnificent performance to help the Foxes silence the Eagles, and fans waxed lyrical about him on social media

Kelechi Iheanacho sent Twitter into a frenzy after inspiring Leicester City to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Monday’s Premier League clash.

The Foxes were pegged down in the 12th minute after Wilfried Zaha profited from an Eberechi Eze assist to slot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Timothy Castagne restored parity for the hosts five minutes into the second half – with Iheanacho the provider.

With the game heading for a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho decided the game venomous effort in the 80th minute.

Social media went into meltdown while praising the former Manchester City striker who has now scored five times in his last four games for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Senior man can't stop scoring, man is killing it. — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) April 26, 2021

WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR 17TH GOAL OF THE SEASON!!.. What a strike from Kelechi Iheanacho 🕷!!



Omo e don pass Soap Matter for Senior Man Kels 🙆🏽‍♂️!!.. Give him the BallonDor NOWW!!



pic.twitter.com/49pUNIzQpS — Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) April 26, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho has 14 goals in his last 14 games. Senior man on a mad one — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 26, 2021

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho is one of six Premier League players to have scored more home goals than Liverpool in 2021 #Seniorman — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 26, 2021

Forget soap, Kelechi Iheanacho dey use detergent. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) April 26, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho scored from here! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/znWBq5ofcP — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) April 26, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 1️⃣4️⃣ goals in his last 1️⃣4️⃣ games for Leicester!



His shirt number? 1️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/lFkHy7ctLt — Goal (@goal) April 26, 2021

Iheanacho is thriving off just playing football. Having a run of games does a lot for players. Happy for him. — Steve Dede (@TheSteveDede) April 26, 2021

Really happy for seniorman! He is in the form of his life — SamuelofSW6 (@SamSammySamu_EL) April 26, 2021

Seniorman on fire. What a strike from Iheanacho — Disu Temitope (@Mandisu01) April 26, 2021

If senior man was the president.. we get assurance of goals per day!!!!



Kels!!! — 🎯בִּנְיָמִין (@benjaminakahi) April 26, 2021

Omo @67Kelechi you gotta cut this soap for me oo

This form is terrific — Atinuke Yewande Esan (@EsanAtinuke124) April 26, 2021

Iheanacho is playing like a “9 and a half” - a term that Rodgers described Sturridge & Suárez’s roles as, back in the 2013/14 season. He’s effective at dropping deep & creating in between the lines or he can run in-behind & provide a threat in the box — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 26, 2021

No jokes, Iheanacho has done more for NIGERIANS than the Nigeria Govt. putting smile on our faces every week. IHEANACHO FOR PRESIDENT! What a GOAL!!! ⚽️ — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) April 26, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho trending must be the only piece of good news that’s come out of Nigeria today. Man puts a smile on the faces of Nigerians as we retire to bed after a terrible day. He’s been absolutely sensational lately. Good bless senior man. 🥺 🙏🏽 — E (@iamOkon) April 26, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho really sabi this goal scoring business wella oh. Another one today.😓 — sophia (@90sSophie) April 26, 2021

Iheanacho is a proven goal scorer. — F72 (@firmano72) April 26, 2021