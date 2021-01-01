African All Stars

'Give him the Ballon d'Or' – Leicester City’s Iheanacho inspires Twitter meltdown

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Eberechi Eze, Iheanacho
Getty
The Nigeria international conjured a magnificent performance to help the Foxes silence the Eagles, and fans waxed lyrical about him on social media

Kelechi Iheanacho sent Twitter into a frenzy after inspiring Leicester City to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Monday’s Premier League clash.

The Foxes were pegged down in the 12th minute after Wilfried Zaha profited from an Eberechi Eze assist to slot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Timothy Castagne restored parity for the hosts five minutes into the second half – with Iheanacho the provider.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

With the game heading for a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho decided the game venomous effort in the 80th minute.

Social media went into meltdown while praising the former Manchester City striker who has now scored five times in his last four games for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Close