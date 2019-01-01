Ginika Ikeh revels in Bayelsa Queens' Nigeria Women Premier League triumph

The Restoration Ladies' forward has disclosed her side's motivation in their victory over Nasarawa Amazons on Sunday

Ginika Ikeh has explained factors that helped her side emerge as Nigeria Women Premier League champions.

Goals from Uzoamaka Igwe and Joy Bokiri killed Nasarawa Amazons’ dream of defending their title at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The triumph means that Moses Adukwu’s ladies are now tied with Rivers Angels, Ufuoma Babes and Delta Queens as the country’s most successful football outfit.

And the elated defender who played a crucial role in her team’s victory opened up on how they beat their cross-city rivals to the trophy.

“It was exciting for me to win the title back-to-back with two difference teams,” Ikeh told Goal.

“I think we won against Nasarawa Amazons because we played instructions. Against Sunshine Queens, we were troubled by the weather and forced to play to their pattern.

“As a team, we knew we’ve not won a trophy in 11 years and we challenged ourselves to play to the coach’s instructions.

“Nasarawa are a good side with a quality coach in Christopher Danjuma but we worked extra hard to win as birthday gift to our state governor [Seriake Dickson].

“A lot motivated us to win. If you look at our team, I think that we possess quality players, who play in the national teams - at the U17, U20 and Super Falcons."