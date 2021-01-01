Gift Otuwe hits hat-trick and sees red as Bobruichanka crush Gomel

The Nigerian put up an impressive display as their side claimed another massive win despite eventually being sent off

Gift Otuwe scored a hat-trick for Bobruichanka before she was sent off as they humiliated Gomel 10-0 in Saturday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship encounter.

The Nigeria international had joined the 11-time Belarusian champions from rivals Neman and made an impactful debut for her new side, scoring a brace in a 3-2 win over Vitebsk on April 18.

Following her fine display so far, Otuwe was handed her third starting role by coach Viktoriya Sholokhova and she continued with her superb form in their biggest triumph at Gomel this week.

Volha Aniskoutsava opened the scoring for Bobruichanka after just two minutes into the encounter before Otuwe made it two goals, eight minutes later, and Aniskoutsava hit her brace in the 11th minute.

Eight minutes later, Irina Katrosh added the fourth before Diana Koltovich netted the fifth in the 31st minute and the sixth came on the brink of half-time courtesy of Otuwe's second of the game.

After the restart, the rampant hosts continued from where they left off as Otuwe grabbed her third of the tie just after three minutes of action before Aniskoutsava hit her treble in the 54th minute.

Five minutes later, Zoya Harbunova extended the lead to nine and Litvinyuk Ekaterina netted the 10th. Then Otuwe was sent off for seeing her second booking 10 minutes from time.

Nigeria's Otuwe, who featured for 80 minutes, has now scored five goals in three games but she will miss her side's high-profile showdown with Neman in their next encounter on May 5.

The victory takes Bobruichanka to sixth place on the log with seven points from six matches, 11 adrift of leaders Dinamo Minsk.